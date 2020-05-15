Jalen Brunson Didn't Want Jordan Autograph to Ruin Wizards Jersey at Age 6

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 15, 2020

Washington Wizards' Michael Jordan (23) gets a pass off between Chicago Bulls' Marcus Fizer (21) and Jamal Crawford, right, during the fourth quarter of the Wizards' 101-98 win, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2003, in Washington. (AP Photo/Ricky Carioti)
RICKY CARIOTI/Associated Press

If ESPN's The Last Dance has proved anything, it's shown just how difficult it was to score an autograph from Michael Jordan.

Even more stunning is the idea that someone would turn down an autograph from His Airness. Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson did just that.

As a six-year-old in 2003, Brunson, who was wearing a new white Washington jersey, was introduced to Jordan after a game at the Wizards' arena. When Jordan offered to sign his threads, Brunson didn't take him up on it.

"No," Brunson recalled saying, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. "You'll mess it up."

Brunson's father, Rick, was playing for the Chicago Bulls at the time and was stunned by his son's refusal.

"He didn't know the magnitude of who he was talking to," Rick Brunson said. "He was like, 'Nah, you can't sign this.'" 

While young Jalen didn't realize how much more valuable an elusive MJ autograph would make his jersey, Jordan's teammates apparently did. According to Youngmisuk, the Wizards players who overheard Jalen's refusal "erupted with laughter." 

Video Play Button

Related

    Report: Lakers Reopening Practice Facility

    LA will reopen its practice facility on a limited basis starting Saturday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Reopening Practice Facility

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    New 2020 NBA Mock Draft ✍

    @Jonwass uses the @BR_NBA Fantasy League draft order to put together a full two-round mock ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New 2020 NBA Mock Draft ✍

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Fake Knicks GM Trades for Russ

    @MadisonSquareGM brings a star to New York, sending monster package to Houston.

    @EricPincus details all the fantasy trades in his Insider Report ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Fake Knicks GM Trades for Russ

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    GMs on MJ in the Modern NBA 🐐

    How would teams build around Jordan today? Who would be his co-star? How would he be used? Execs and coaches weigh in ➡️

    B/R's Ric Bucher will be in the app at 1:30ET to answer your questions

    NBA logo
    NBA

    GMs on MJ in the Modern NBA 🐐

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report