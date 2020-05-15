Cal Raleigh Beats Art Warren to Win 'Mariners Showdown' MLB the Show 20 Finals

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Seattle Mariners catcher prospect Cal Raleigh beat pitcher Art Warren 6-2 in MLB The Show 20 on Friday to win the finals of the Mariners Showdown tournament.

The Mariners Showdown featured 16 players and 16 fans before concluding with the final matchup between Raleigh and Warren.

Given Raleigh's status as a catcher, it came as little surprise that he used precision pitching to score the victory, as Taijuan Walker tossed a complete game for his winning squad.

Raleigh essentially won the game in the second inning when first baseman Daniel Vogelbach crushed a two-run homer. That was followed by a pair of RBI doubles later in the frame to extend his advantage to 4-0.

Vogelbach then hit a solo shot for Raleigh in the third, giving him a 5-0 lead that proved to be insurmountable.

After falling behind 6-0, Warren did attempt to stage a comeback. He finally got on the board in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single and then led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run by Vogelbach.

Both Raleigh and Warren used the Mariners, so Vogelbach had a huge game collectively, with three home runs between both teams.

Raleigh left Walker in the game despite the fact that he gave up runs in the eighth and ninth innings, but his faith was rewarded, as he was able to close it out with his starter.

In addition to giving fans something to watch while the MLB season is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Mariners Showdown put the spotlight on some of the organization's lesser-known players.

Raleigh is a 23-year-old backstop whom Seattle took in the third round of the 2018 MLB draft out of Florida State. Two months ago, he made an impression during spring training by hitting a home run and driving in three runs in just 16 at-bats.

Last season, Raleigh split time between High-A and Double-A, and he enjoyed a great offensive year, hitting .251 with 29 home runs and 82 RBI.

Warren is a 27-year-old reliever who got his first taste of MLB action last season, posting a 1-0 record and a 0.00 ERA in six appearances for the M's.

He also made 29 appearances in Double-A and finished with a 2-1 record, 15 saves and a 1.71 ERA.