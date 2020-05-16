LSU Football Recruiting: Latest Buzz, Visit Plans for Top Targets

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Ed Orgeron and his LSU staff have already added three 4-star prospects to the 2021 recruiting class in May, but the national champs are looking for more.

Since the beginning of the month, the Tigers have picked up verbal pledges from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, outside linebacker Zavier Carter and running back Corey Kiner. Their commitments have helped LSU's class rise to No. 12 nationally.

When the next pledge may arrive is unclear, but LSU has a few highly rated prospects to monitor.

Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports reported the Tigers are contenders for 4-star offensive tackle Reuben Fatheree and 4-star defensive back Nathaniel Wiggins.

Fatheree, who checks in at 6'8" and 305 pounds, is considered the 18th-best player at his position and is ranked No. 140 overall. Other programs of note in his recruitment are Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Notre Dame and Baylor.

Texas A&M is an early favorite for Fatheree considering he's taken four unofficial trips and attended a Junior Day in College Station. The lineman said he planned to visit his top schools after the dead period is lifted, per Andrew Hattersley of 247Sports.

Wiggins recently cut his finalist group to eight schools: Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and USC.

Since the 6'2", 170-pound athlete hasn't used any of his five allotted official visits, it is paramount for LSU to secure one of those trips. Otherwise, it's likely Wiggins heads elsewhere. Players tend not to choose a school they have never visited.

That qualifier won't apply to 4-star linebacker Greg Penn III, it appears.

According to Billy Embody of 247Sports, Penn plans to visit Baton Rouge despite the dead period delaying his trip. The other schools involved in his recruitment are Alabama, in-state program Maryland, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Listed at 6'1" and 225 pounds, Penn is rated the ninth-best inside linebacker and the No. 190 overall prospect in the class.

Owen Prentice, a 4-star offensive guard, also expects to visit LSU, per Embody. The nation's No. 212 player, he recently landed an offer from the program but is also considering Michigan, Stanford, UCLA and Washington, among others.

"I'd really like to get down to Baton Rouge and see what it's like down there because I've never been to the South," Prentice said. "They showed me all the pics of crawfish and stuff. Looks amazing."

Key target Garrett Dellinger has LSU in his final group too.

The 6'6", 280-pound offensive tackle is the No. 80 overall prospect, and he recently trimmed his possibilities to LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.

Once the dead period is over, expect LSU to prioritize getting many, if not all, of these players on campus.

All recruiting information via 247Sports. Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.