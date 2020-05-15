Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti Donates $1M to Maryland Food Bank amid COVID-19

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and his wife, Renee, donated $1 million to the Maryland Food Bank to provide assistance to people in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Per the Ravens' official website, the donation was made through the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation.

"The Maryland Food Bank is doing great work in the Baltimore area during this crisis," Steve Bisciotti said. "We are confident the food bank will continue to make a difference for those most in need."

This marks the second $1 million donation during the pandemic by the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation.

The couple previously made $250,000 donations to local non-profit organizations in March, including the Fund for Educational Excellence, the United Way of Central Maryland, the Baltimore Community Foundation and the Maryland Food Bank.

Bisciotti has had an ownership stake in the Ravens since 2000. He became the franchise's majority owner in April 2004.