Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti Donates $1M to Maryland Food Bank amid COVID-19

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 15, 2020

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 27: Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti leaves a meeting at the 2018 NFL Annual Meetings at the Ritz Carlton Orlando, Great Lakes on March 27, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by B51/Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and his wife, Renee, donated $1 million to the Maryland Food Bank to provide assistance to people in need amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Per the Ravens' official website, the donation was made through the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation. 

"The Maryland Food Bank is doing great work in the Baltimore area during this crisis," Steve Bisciotti said. "We are confident the food bank will continue to make a difference for those most in need."

This marks the second $1 million donation during the pandemic by the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation.

The couple previously made $250,000 donations to local non-profit organizations in March, including the Fund for Educational Excellence, the United Way of Central Maryland, the Baltimore Community Foundation and the Maryland Food Bank.

Bisciotti has had an ownership stake in the Ravens since 2000. He became the franchise's majority owner in April 2004. 

Video Play Button

Related

    Every Team's Reason to Look Forward to 2020 Season

    What the Ravens should be most excited about ahead of a new year

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Every Team's Reason to Look Forward to 2020 Season

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    7 Players Who Could Shed Their 'Bust' Label

    Which disappointing player will take a huge leap this year?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    7 Players Who Could Shed Their 'Bust' Label

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    You Ranked NFL’s Offenses 📊

    Our community voted on the best 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WRs) packages in each division. Here are the winners 📲

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    You Ranked NFL’s Offenses 📊

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Hue Denies Russ-Browns Rumor

    Hue Jackson says he’s ‘never heard anything so crazy’ as rumor of Browns talking about Russell Wilson trade in ’18

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Hue Denies Russ-Browns Rumor

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report