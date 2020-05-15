NBPA Cancels 2020 TOP 100 High School Basketball Camp Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

BILL FEIG/Associated Press

The National Basketball Player Association announced Friday that the 2020 TOP 100 High School Basketball Camp scheduled for June in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

NBPA Chief of Player Programs Purvis Short released the following statement regarding the decision to cancel:

"It is with great regret that the NBPA is unable to provide this unique experience for this year's group of elite high school basketball players. We hope all of our campers and their families are staying safe and healthy during this time and we look forward to interacting with them virtually as we adapt some our TOP 100 programming to be done online."

Although the camp isn't taking place, the NBPA noted that it will offer the campers "online seminars and discussions on topics related to stress management, college recruiting, social media, and others," with experts, counselors and both current and former NBA players lending guidance.

The TOP 100 High School Basketball Camp began in 1994 and has continued as a way to prepare young players for NBA careers ever since. The NBPA noted that the camp usually utilizes "classroom discussions and a comprehensive on- and off-the-court basketball program."

It also offers an educational program for the players' parents and guardians, which will still be available this year in virtual form.

As part of the press release, the NBPA credited the TOP 100 High School Basketball Camp with helping over 400 players eventually transition to the NBA over the past 25 years.

Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and Karl-Anthony Towns are just a few of the current NBA superstars who have taken part in the TOP 100 High School Basketball Camp over the years.