Hue Jackson: 'I Never Heard' of Browns Trading for Russell Wilson in 2018

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson said Friday that the rumor of Cleveland speaking with the Seattle Seahawks about trading for quarterback Russell Wilson in 2018 was news to him.

On Thursday, NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms said such a trade was discussed. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, a source with knowledge of the situation said "the Browns contend that the idea was floated conceptually, but that the discussion did indeed happen."

Appearing Friday on CBS Sports Radio's The Zach Gelb Show, Jackson denied ever hearing about such a scenario:

"I've never heard anything so crazy in my life. I'm sure [former Browns GM] John [Dorsey] and [Seahawks GM] John Schneider are really tight. I'm sure if they're having conversations on their own, just jiving around and doing those kind of things—I would think if something was serious about that, we, the executive team and the organization, would have known. I never heard that."

The trade never materialized, as the Browns selected Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft and the Seahawks signed Wilson to a long-term extension.

