Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Says 'The Last Dance' Has Been 'Eye-Opening'

Jasmine Jordan was too young to understand the gravity of what her father, Michael Jordan, was accomplishing with the Chicago Bulls during the 1990s.

The 27-year-old discussed with the Associated Press (h/t the Chicago Sun-Times) what The Last Dance 10-part documentary airing on ESPN has shown her about the Hall of Famer:

"It's been incredible to watch. You know, I didn't get any previews or anything like that, so I'm watching it real time with everyone else and really just taking it in as a fan, essentially. So it's been really eye-opening. I think if you remove the basketball aspect and all the accolades he achieved for obvious reasons, I think I'm definitely learning that my dad was really trying to take in the pressures and the expectations and not allowing it to weigh on him and really manifesting it to his own. ... I've definitely been seeing him really take on that role and embracing that role and not running from it and really becoming the greatest player to ever play the game. That's because he always wanted to do that."

The Last Dance chronicles Jordan and the Bulls' journey from drafting the five-time MVP third overall in 1984 to the 1997-98 season that resulted in the franchise's sixth and final championship of the MJ era. It debuted on April 19 and will conclude with two episodes on Sunday night.

Jasmine is one of three children Jordan had with his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, along with 31-year-old Jeffrey and 29-year-old Marcus.