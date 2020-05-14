Trevor Bauer Calls out MLB for Making Return to Play Negotiations Public

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer wishes the ongoing negotiations between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association would have remained private.

"I don’t think any of this should have been made public," the 29-year-old All-Star told CBS Sports Radio's Tiki and Tierney (h/t the New York Post's Michael Binn). "That's the most concerning thing to me. I haven't even seen the full proposal. That's not how you’re supposed to negotiate. It's meant to pit owners on the 'right' side of things and players as the greedy ones."

Bauer previously spoke out against the proposal Wednesday:

The two sides agreed to terms on a shortened 2020 season back in late March, which Yahoo Sports' Mark Townsend outlined:

"MLB owners have agreed to advance players portions of salaries to be spread out over April and May. If there is no season, that money will be kept by the players. Each of the 30 teams will contribute just short of $95,000 per day to eligible players for 60 days or until start of 2020 season, not to exceed $170 million. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal adds that salaries will be pro-rated based on length of season, and players have agreed not to sue for full salaries.

"As previously reported, the players would accrue a full year of service time if they are active for the shortened season. If the season is canceled, players would gain the same amount of service time they accrued in 2019, which is important because it means players like Mookie Betts or Trevor Bauer would become free agents as scheduled."

MLB owners approved a new proposal to present to the Players Association on Monday, and the two sides met Tuesday:

It seems the most controversial detail to emerge from Tuesday's meeting was a proposed revenue-sharing plan:

Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell said during a Wednesday Twitch stream he would not play an abbreviated 2020 campaign under another pay cut:

Philadelphia Phillies All-Star outfielder Bryce Harper backed up the 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner.

"He ain't lying," Harper said, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Corey Seidman. "He's speaking the truth, bro. I ain't mad at him. Somebody's gotta say it, at least he manned up and said it. Good for him. I love Snell. The guy's a beast. One of the best lefties in the game."

Meanwhile, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred addressed with Anderson Cooper on Thursday night how the league would navigate health and safety in a potential return to play:

Even with all of these obstacles, Bauer predicted MLB will be in action by July:

Opening Day was scheduled for March 26, but MLB canceled spring training and delayed the regular season on March 12.