AJ Styles Traded, Jeff Hardy's Redemption Story and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Credit: WWE.com

The Intercontinental Championship Tournament took center stage on the May 22 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. This star-studded competition to decide the next secondary champion on the blue brand introduced new wrinkles with each match result.

AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in his return to the blue brand. The Phenomenal One adds so much to SmackDown, though he may be taking one too many stars away from Monday Night Raw.

Jeff Hardy took down his biggest detractor in Sheamus to advance in the tournament as well. His win was far from definitive, but it does set him up for a huge redemption angle if he wins the title.

In other championship news, Braun Strowman met the next challengers to the WWE Universal Championship. The Miz and John Morrison talked their way into a handicap match for the title at WWE Backlash, though they may not be happy with the result.

Bayley embarrassed Charlotte Flair by ruining her return to SmackDown. She defeated The Queen by roll up, declaring her status as the top champion in WWE.

This was a night of prospective champions and future successes. It felt like a show that could decide the full direction to Backlash.