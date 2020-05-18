WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 18

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 18May 19, 2020
May 18 fully introduced the brand-to-brand invitation to Monday Night Raw. King Corbin headed to the red brand to challenge Drew McIntyre. The WWE champion was glad to humble The King.
McIntyre was not the only champion competing that night, as Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against the former champions, The IIconics. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay had one win over the champs, but this was their big moment to make an impression upon their return.
The Viking Raiders challenged The Street Profits to an ax-throwing competition in the continued rivalry of the two teams. This was out of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins' wheelhouse, but they would not back down to Erik and Ivar.
Becky Lynch made a shocking announcement last week when she relinquished the Raw Women's Championship. Asuka now stands atop the women's division waiting for her next challenger.
Off the back of the best Raw in months, this show had a chance to be a letdown or a triumph. Only the booking would truly decide.
Edge Accepts Randy Orton's Backlash Challenge
Randy Orton continued his questioning from last week. He mocked Edge for his fear of performing against the best. The Rated R-Superstar told The Viper he was done with the games. He would show Orton what it meant to truly love this business.
Edge accepted the challenge, ready to prove The Viper wrong again.
Grade
C
Analysis
This segment accomplished nothing more than what already happened last week. It was just an attempt to keep fans tuning in to see Edge and Orton. The promos from both men were solid, but it was an overlong extension of the already-overlong segment the previous night.
It would be nice if WWE stopped using the tagline "greatest wrestling match ever" for a contest that has always been good at best.
Seth Rollins Explains His Actions; Murphy vs. Humberto Carrillo
Seth Rollins called his attack on Rey Mysterio cathartic and necessary. He spoke to The Master of the 619 directly, telling him that he would see clearly the blessing he had bestowed upon him. Humberto Carrillo interrupted to challenge The Messiah. Murphy took the fight instead.
Carrillo fought valiantly, but he got sidetracked with The Messiah at ringside. He dived right into a high knee from Murphy. Murphy's Law put an end to the match. Afterward, the two tried to do more damage until Aleister Black ran off the heels.
Result
Murphy def. Carrillo by pinfall.
Grade
B+
Analysis
Rollins has reinvented himself as The Messiah, and his promos land much better now. He seems better suited for this style and stands out from the rest of the locker room. It is easy to look forward to his promos as more than generic heel insults.
Carrillo is talented and can put on a solid match with anyone. While he did not get enough time, he and Murphy made the most of their minutes. It was a solid way to keep the Mexican Superstar relevant, even in a losing effort.
Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott
Charlotte Flair taunted Bayley about their match on Friday. She was excited to take the SmackDown women's champion down a peg. She called out Ruby Riott, hoping her opponent for the night would speak her mind before losing.
Riott wanted to fight instead, and The Queen made her pay for it. While her opponent admirably went after the hand of Charlotte, The Queen refused to give up. She stomped on Riott then locked her in the Figure-Eight for the tap out.
Result
Charlotte def. Riott by submission.
Grade
C+
Analysis
It was only a few years ago that Charlotte and Riott had an exceptional match on pay-per-view together. It established Riott as one of the biggest rising stars in the women's division while Charlotte added another great win to her record.
This was far from that effort. It was short and sloppy. The Queen has always had a tendency to look unrefined in the ring, but she especially shows that in shorter efforts. Riott still needs to find her grove since returning.
Charlotte has been wildly overexposed lately. She is on Raw, NXT and SmackDown while many women cannot get TV time on one show. This is only going to backfire.
Nia Jax Ruins Asuka's Title Celebration
Kairi Sane introduced Asuka for a big celebration where she put over her friends' accomplishments. The two celebrated Asuka's Grand Slam championship accomplishments as The Pirate Princess played The Empress of Tomorrow's theme on her shakuhachi.
Nia Jax ruined the fun. She promised she would be Raw women's champion soon. The Empress responded by sending the woman running after a series of strikes.
Later in the night, Jax ruined Sane's music, throwing her into a nearby crate. Asuka found Jax and laid her out with a stiff kick.
Grade
B
Analysis
The celebration of Asuka and Sane was bizarre but fun. The two just genuinely wanted to have fun. It would have been great if they were allowed to just speak more in Japanese as The Pirate Princess is such an awkward English promo.
Jax vs. Asuka is a temporary resolution. Hopefully, The Empress of Tomorrow is not working with her too long. It is a fresh angle that can work for the moment, but it won't get people excited.
Bobby Lashley vs. R-Truth
Earlier in the night, MVP offered to help Bobby Lashley find his true self, tapping into his inner aggression.
R-Truth mocked Lashley repeatedly as Pretty Ricky, but it did not help the former 24/7 champion. The All Mighty assaulted Truth and made him tap out with his full nelson. MVP clapped from the stage.
Lana freaked out backstage, throwing items around in her wake.
Result
Lashley def. Truth by submission.
Grade
C-
Analysis
Truth is a naturally funny performer, but Pretty Ricky is a bad idea all around. It is more insulting than humorous and simplifies one of the best comedy acts in WWE.
The squash match was nothing special but served its purpose. Lashley is accepting the help of MVP and winning in dominant fashion. He may be on the rise toward a WWE Championship opportunity as early as Backlash.
WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics
The IIconics were not quite ready for the unpredictable energy of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. After Cross took out Peyton Royce, The Goddess hit Billie Kay with a stiff right hand and Twisted Bliss.
Royce recovered to break up the pinfall and got involved despite not being the legal woman. She threw Bliss repeatedly into the turnbuckle, causing a disqualification.
Kay and Royce argued backstage, and Kay slapped her friend before the two hugged.
Result
Bliss and Cross def. IIconics by disqualification to retain the WWE Women's Championships.
Grade
D
Analysis
This match barely got going before it was over. The flat finish added nothing to the rivalry beyond potentially setting up Kay and Royce to split. This would be an odd move, but it would mean WWE has plans for at least one of them.
Hopefully, a better tag title match is on the horizon. The IIconics' return already feels deflated, which may be entirely intentional.
Submission Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya
In a rematch from last week, Natalya and Shayna Baszler got personal in this submission match. The Queen of Harts thought she had the edge when she caught The Queen of Spades in the Sharpshooter.
Baszler broke out and went after the leg of Natalya to wear her down until she was easy to trap in the Kirifuda Clutch. Natalya held on but ultimately tapped out.
Afterward, as the crew attempted to set up the Kevin Owens Show, Natalya freaked out and destroyed the set in frustration.
Result
Baszler def. Natalya by submission.
Grade
C
Analysis
Baszler is great, but this feud was not built well enough to sell this personal match. It fell flat throughout while ending far too quickly for how much Natalya seemed to need this win. These two could absolutely have a great submission match at some point.
The post-match freakout was better than the contest itself. It is nice to see some real story development with The Queen of Harts. She has been floating with no direction for far too long.