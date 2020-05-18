WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 18

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

May 18 fully introduced the brand-to-brand invitation to Monday Night Raw. King Corbin headed to the red brand to challenge Drew McIntyre. The WWE champion was glad to humble The King.

McIntyre was not the only champion competing that night, as Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against the former champions, The IIconics. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay had one win over the champs, but this was their big moment to make an impression upon their return.

The Viking Raiders challenged The Street Profits to an ax-throwing competition in the continued rivalry of the two teams. This was out of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins' wheelhouse, but they would not back down to Erik and Ivar.

Becky Lynch made a shocking announcement last week when she relinquished the Raw Women's Championship. Asuka now stands atop the women's division waiting for her next challenger.

Off the back of the best Raw in months, this show had a chance to be a letdown or a triumph. Only the booking would truly decide.