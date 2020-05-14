Saints' Sean Payton: NFL Wasn't Ready to Enforce Pass Interference Replay Review

Getty Images/Getty Images

The NFL's replay review system for pass interference is one-and-done following a controversial year where inconsistencies and questionable decisions reigned.

In regard to his feelings on the topic, Saints head coach Sean Payton offered the following response (h/t Luke Johnson of the Advocate):

"Obviously we weren't prepared to enforce that and monitor that the correct way. I think the theory behind it, and what the league voted on—and when I say the league, all 32 teams—certainly it had a chance to be successful. But quite honestly, we weren't ready in New York to handle it. I know that sounds critical, but that's just a fact.

"The consistency and the ability to take in the calls and at least come up with a fairly level basis of what you're going to interpret that call on. And if we're not ready there, then we shouldn't have it. I think that's the feeling that all of us have right now, including myself."

Payton's Saints were on the wrong end of a call that caused the system to be enacted for 2019.

In the 2018 NFC Championship Game, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman clearly interfered with Saints wideout Tommylee Lewis on a third-down pass deep in Rams territory with the score tied at 20 late in the fourth quarter.

If the penalty was called, the Saints had a chance to run out the clock and kick a game-winning field goal. Instead, they settled for a field goal with enough time for the Rams to drive down and nail their own to tie the game. L.A. won in overtime.

