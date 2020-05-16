Drew Brees' Signed Jersey, Saints vs. Raiders Tickets Sell for $55K at Auction

Paul Kasabian
May 17, 2020

Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints warming up prior to the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 26, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.
Mark Brown/Getty Images

The All In Challenge has brought in $55,000 more for charities devoted to COVID-19 relief after one person won an auction for a package that includes a signed jersey from New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and pregame sideline passes to the team's NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders next season.

The winning bidder and four guests will travel on the Saints team's charter plane to and from Vegas and also take part in the "Team Snack" the night before.

The Saints-at-Raiders contest will take place Sept. 21 in the regular-season debut of Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Silver and Black following their move from Oakland, California.

The package began with a $2,500 starting bid before 30 more offers drove the price up to its final number.

Fanatics founder and Philadelphia 76ers limited partner Michael Rubin created the All In Challenge, which consists of celebrities and athletes putting items and experiences up for auction with all proceeds going to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

As of Saturday, 386 celebrities and athletes who have contributed to the cause, which has raised nearly $43,000,000.

