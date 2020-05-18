Mike Conley Golf Trip Sells for $15K at All in Challenge Auction

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley's All In Challenge auction for a day on the links with him at The Golf Club in New Albany, Ohio, closed at $15,000 on Monday night.

The offer garnered 29 total bids after starting at $2,500.

The 32-year-old accepted the viral All In Challenge on May 12:

The All In Challenge began with Fanatics founder Michael Rubin on April 14 as a COVID-19 relief effort:

Rubin explained the goal of the initiative as "uniting the sports, business and entertainment communities to start the largest digital fundraising movement ever by raising tens of millions of dollars or more to help provide food for the growing number of people in need that COVID-19 crisis has created! So I'm challenging every athlete, sports team owner, sports league, artist, celebrity and business titan to go all in with me."

Hundreds of celebrities from across the entertainment landscape have joined the movement, which has raised $43.9 million and counting to be distributed between Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

Conley is not the first Jazz player to go All In, as All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell offered unreleased colorways of his signature shoe as well as a VIP experience at a Jazz home game that closed at $25,000 on May 2:

Conley was traded to Utah last July from the Memphis Grizzlies, who selected him fourth overall in the 2007 NBA draft.

The Ohio State product was averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 28.6 minutes across 41 games (35 starts) for the 41-23 Jazz before the league's COVID-19 hiatus kicked in on March 12.