Ryan Newman Says He Was Put in Medically Induced Coma After Scary NASCAR Crash

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2020

Ryan Newman (6) goes airborne after crashing into Corey LaJoie (32) during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's running of the race was postponed by rain. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Ryan Newman said he was placed in a medically induced coma after his horrific crash in the final lap of the 2020 Daytona 500. 

During a meeting with reporters Thursday, Newman said doctors also placed a peripherally inserted central catheter in his chest. He is slated to return to his No. 6 Ford this weekend for the first time since the crash.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

