Ryan Newman Says He Was Put in Medically Induced Coma After Scary NASCAR Crash

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Ryan Newman said he was placed in a medically induced coma after his horrific crash in the final lap of the 2020 Daytona 500.

During a meeting with reporters Thursday, Newman said doctors also placed a peripherally inserted central catheter in his chest. He is slated to return to his No. 6 Ford this weekend for the first time since the crash.

