IOC President Says It's Too Early to Speculate About Future of 2021 Olympics

DENIS BALIBOUSE/Getty Images

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said Thursday he's not willing to discuss speculation surrounding the potential cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics if they're not held next summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are one year and two months away from the opening of these postponed Olympic Games," Bach told reporters when asked whether the 2021 Games could be moved or canceled after being postponed from 2020. "So we should not fuel any speculation on any future developments for now."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.