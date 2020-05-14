Cardinals' Yadier Molina Says He Wants to Be Seen as Best Catcher in MLB History

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After 16 years in the majors, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina thinks highly of his career accomplishments.

When asked how he would want to be remembered in 100 years, Molina responded, "As the best catcher to ever play baseball," per Marly Rivera of ESPN.

The 37-year-old also believes there is no doubt he should be in the Hall of Fame when his career ends.

"All I've done is work hard to get better and better every single year to become the best catcher I can be," he added. "And my numbers are obviously there. I think that, because of the way I catch, that I'm one of the best catchers to have ever played baseball."

Molina's resume certainly speaks for itself, at least as one of the top defensive catchers in baseball history.

The veteran has earned nine Gold Glove awards as well as the Platinum Glove four different times as the best fielder in the league at any position.

He has thrown out 40.2 percent of would-be base-runners in his career, which leads all active players. His all-around play behind the plate has added up to 25 defensive wins above replacement, fifth-most all-time among catchers, according to Baseball Reference.

With 1,947 career games at catcher, he ranks seventh all time and could climb to at least fourth with another full season.

Adding this to his offensive accomplishments that include 1,963 career hits, .282 batting average, nine All-Star selections and two Silver Slugger awards, Molina has been one of the top all-around players in baseball during the past two decades.

He's already a hero in St. Louis while helping the team bring home two World Series titles, but he's looking for more before retiring.

"I need to keep winning championships with the Cardinals," Molina said. "The next three years, this year, and the next two years, all I care about is winning championships. I'm not thinking about anything else."

A few more quality seasons, both individually and with the team, could certainly help him accomplish his goal to be the best ever at his position.