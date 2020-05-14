Dolphins' Davon Godchaux: 'Everybody Will Freak Out' If There's No NFL Season

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux does not think people will handle it well if there is no 2020 NFL season.

"I think everybody will freak out," Godchaux said, per Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post.

Godchaux said he is "very confident" that a season will be played as scheduled and expects teams to report to training camp in August.

"Yeah, definitely," Godchaux said, although he added, "I don't think we'll report for OTAs because of the pandemic."

