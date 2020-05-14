Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Becky Lynch, SummerSlam and More

2 of 4

WrestleVotes reported WWE is actively hunting for new host locations for SummerSlam in Florida and Georgia, where it could hold the show with fans in attendance, as it appears unlikely that scheduled host city Boston will be a viable option.

The report goes on to mention the possibility that there is no news on NXT TakeOver but that the entire SummerSlam event could be moved from August to September.

The uncertainty of these times continues to plague WWE, which almost certainly does not want to host yet another major pay-per-view in front of zero fans. It is counterintuitive to everything the company does considering its stars are trained to perform in front of an audience, feeding off of or generating some sort of reaction.

The idea of WWE pushing SummerSlam into the fall is not good. It diminishes the idea of the event being the culmination of months of hard work and dedication. To see those who may have been on the card being genuinely upset or wondering when their next paycheck is coming is disappointing.

Hopefully, somewhere down the road, we will find out exactly what the plans are for the August spectacular and start building toward the high-profile matches that will take place on that extravaganza.