Anthony Smith Before Final Round vs. Glover Teixeira: 'My Teeth Are Falling Out'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Anthony Smith may want to stick to soft foods for a while after his Wednesday night defeat at the hands of Glover Teixeira during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ahead of the fifth and final round, Smith stumbled to his corner and let his trainers know his teeth were starting to fall out as a result of the pounding he was taking.

Given the amount of direct hits Teixeira landed, especially his uppercuts, it was an accomplishment in itself that Smith was still able to stand.

Overall, it was an ugly night for Lionheart. He landed just 87 strikes to Teixeira's 202 and never seemed to be in the bout.

Eventually, Teixeira, 40, was named the winner by technical knockout.

Before he gets back in the gym, Smith will probably want to take it easy for a good while.