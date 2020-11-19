Killian Tillie's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Grizzlies Roster

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies got a player who could end up being one of the steals of the draft, signing Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie to a two-way contract Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Tillie surprisingly went undrafted but found himself with an opportunity to join a contender in the Western Conference.



Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Killian Tillie



Position: PF

Height: 6'10"



Weight: 220



Pro Comparison: Nemanja Bjelica



Scouting Report: An injury history has helped turn Killian Tillie into one of the draft's biggest sleepers. It's rare anyone shoots at least 40 percent from three every season throughout college, and Tillie did so at 6'10". But he also possesses enough post and passing skills to be used as more than just a stretch, spot-up big.

Here is a look at what the Grizzlies' depth chart looks like following the pick:

Grizzlies Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Gorgui Dieng, C: $15.7M (2021)

Jonas Valanciunas, C: $15M (2022)

Justise Winslow, SF: $13M (2022)

Dillon Brooks, SF: $11.7M (2023)

Kyle Anderson, SF: $9.3M (2022)

Ja Morant, PG: $8.9M (2023)

Tyus Jones, PG: $8.8M (2022)

Jaren Jackson Jr., PF: $6.7M (2022)

Marko Guduric, SG: $2.7M (2021)

Brandon Clarke, PF: $2.5M (2023)

Grayson Allen, SG: $2.3M (2022)

Desmond Bane, SG: Rookie scale contract (2024)

Xavier Tillman, C

Killian Tillie, PF

Free Agents

Josh Jackson, SF: UFA

De'Anthony Melton, PG: RFA

Jontay Porter, PF: Team option

Shaq Buchanan, G: RFA

Yuta Watanabe, F: RFA

John Konchar, G: RFA

Anthony Tolliver, PF: UFA

Killian brings a lot to the table. He averaged 13.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steal per game in his senior season, shooting 53.5 percent from the field. There's a lot to like about his game, as The Athletic's Sam Vecenie outlined in late April:

"Tillie's feel for the game is probably tops in this class among guys over 6'7". He thinks [about] the game at an incredibly high level, and his skill level is top notch. He was Mark Few's problem solver for four years in Spokane, and they used him in just about every role imaginable, even as a press breaker. He's an elite shooter, having hit 44.4 percent from three over his career. He makes every right read as a passer. Defensively, he moves well and is a bigger impediment at the rim than you'd think due to his technical work. I'm a big-time believer in the skill set."



But he isn't without his concerns. A long list of injury issues limited him at Gonzaga, and his age undoubtedly hurt his draft stock. At 22, he's one of the older prospects in the draft, and teams often prioritize the raw upside of younger players. And while he's a solid team defender, he won't offer much in the way of rim protection.

Still, Tillie is a very skilled offensive player who can both stretch the floor with his shooting and provide secondary or tertiary playmaking. Defensively, he isn't a slouch, even on the perimeter, though he'll likely be more of a stretch-4 than a center.

If Tillie's injury history wasn't so pronounced, he likely would have been a first-round pick. As it stands, he has a chance to be an excellent role player for Memphis immediately and could end up being one of the best value plays on draft night.