NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through June 30 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through June 30 Amid Coronavirus PandemicMay 14, 2020
The NCAA is extending the dead period for Division I recruiting, the organization announced Wednesday evening.
Coaches will not be permitted to have face-to-face contact with recruits, or scout them in person, through June 30, 2020. The Division I Council Coordination Committee will review the dead period May 27 and could extend the order longer, if needed.
The committee previously extended the dead period on April 1 after originally handing the order down on March 13—one day after canceling March Madness and all spring championships.
It's a welcome development for the NCAA's men's basketball coaches, which earlier this week recommended extending the dead period until July 31.
"There's been numerous conversations, meetings, all kinds of dialogue between the NCAA, stakeholders, shoe companies, event operators, WBCA," TCU coach and NABC president Jamie Dixon told NCAA.com (h/t Josh Newman of the Salt Lake Tribune). "A lot of discussion, a lot of hope that we'd be able to continue to do what we love to do, go out and recruit in July, but as time has gone on and more and more information has been gained, it is clear we need to look at the future opportunities to create alternative events going forward in August, September and October possibly.
"I have great hope that we will see the kids, and the kids will be seen."
With AAU and prep seasons on hold, there are few opportunities to see recruits in action at the moment, so the delay isn't holding coaches back from scouting in person.
However, fewer opportunities to see athletes in action may change who and how schools recruit. There's more of a chance high-level players will fall through the cracks and land at smaller universities.
