    Theo Maledon's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Thunder Roster

    The Oklahoma City Thunder selected French point guard Theo Maledon with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    PlayerTheo Maledon

    PositionPG/SG

    Height: 6'5"

    Weight: 198

    Pro Comparison: Shake Milton

    Scouting ReportThis marked Theo Maledon's second season playing against quality international pros before turning 20 years old. He's experienced overseas, having earned roles for his poise, ball-screen play and shooting versatility. Maledon has a chance to be a rotation NBA guard if he can use his skill, changes of speed and IQ to overcome athletic limitations.

             

    Here is a look at the Thunder's roster following this move:

    Thunder Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Theo Maledon, PG/SG: Rookie scale contract (2024)

    Al Horford, C: $27.3M (2023)

    Steven Adams, C: $25M (2021)

    Kelly Oubre, Jr., SF: $15M (2021)

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG: $3.8M (2022)

    Terrance Ferguson, SG: $2.6M (2021)

    Darius Bazley, SF: $2.3M (2023)

    Luguentz Dort, SG: $1.3M (2023)

    Mike Muscala, PF: $2.2M (2021)

    Ty Jerome, PG: $2.2M (2023)

    Isaiah Roby, PF: $1.6M (2023)

    Jalen Lecque, PG: $1.4M (2023)

    Hamidou Diallo, SG: $1.3M (2021)

    Aleksej Pokusevski, PF/C: Rookie scale contract (2024)

            

    Free Agents

    Abdel Nader, SF: Team option

    Andre Roberson, SG: UFA

    Danilo Gallinari, SF: UFA

    Deonte Burton, SF: UFA

    Hamidou Diallo, SG: Team option

    Kevin Hervey, SF: RFA

    Mike Muscala, PF: Player option

    Nerlens Noel, C: UFA

    Devon Hall, SG: UFA

    The 19-year-old was largely pegged as a borderline lottery pick, with his combination of size and promise as a shooter off the dribble making him a potential NBA starter.

    Experience is the biggest question mark with Maledon, who has a relatively limited amount of game time overseas. He made his EuroLeague debut last season and flashed some talent but averaged only 17.7 minutes per game and was overmatched at times from a physical standpoint.

    That said, his time in EuroLeague gives him a leg up on nearly every other prospect in terms of elite competition faced. His competition was higher than that of LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton, who spent last season in the NBL in Australia rather than attending college.

    "Before COVID-19 stopped basketball, I was looking forward to finishing the EuroLeague season and hopefully winning the LNB Championship," Maledon told ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "Normally, the championship would have run until the second week of June, so I would not have much time to train in the U.S. before the draft. Now the landscape has changed but I have to wait like everyone else to see when and what we are able to do."

    Maledon will probably need some developmental time and may spend most of next season in the G League. However, he's one of the youngest players in this class and has a strong enough skill set that he can afford to be brought along slowly. 

