Video: Watch Drew Brees' 'Underwater Blind Basketball Trick Shot' from His Pool

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2020

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) during an NFL Pro Bowl football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (Doug Benc/AP Images for NFL)
Doug Benc/Associated Press

Best of luck if you ever find yourself playing against Drew Brees in a game of HORSE in a swimming pool with a football. 

The New Orleans Saints quarterback and Mercedes-Benz ambassador took part in the car company's "Best in Class" challenge to provide social media entertainment for those who are at home during the COVID-19 pandemic and drilled a shot that even Stephen Curry may have struggled to hit.

Brees pulled off what he called the "underwater blind basketball trick shot" by going under water, quickly popping up with his eyes closed and throwing a football approximately 40 yards right into a basketball hoop, earning his sons' approval in the process.

If there were ever a quarterback who could pull this off, it's Brees. After all, the Purdue product's career completion percentage of 67.6 percent is the best in NFL history, and he has been fitting passes into tight windows since he became the San Diego Chargers' starting quarterback during the 2002 season.

Frankly, it's disappointing Brees missed the Saints' 2019 road victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars with injury because TIAA Bank Field features a swimming pool inside the stadium.

Just think of the trick plays New Orleans head coach Sean Payton could have designed for that game if he knew how accurate his quarterback was throwing from a pool.

Video Play Button

