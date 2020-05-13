Report: NBA Switches to Wilson for Game Ball After Spalding Contract Expires

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 13, 2020

PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 23: A detailed view of the game ball used between the Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons at Moda Center on February 23, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The NBA's partnership with Spalding will reportedly come to an end after the 2020-21 season. 

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Wilson is set to become an exclusive partner with the league and will produce game balls for the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League. 

Haynes noted the NBA and Spalding, which has made official game balls for the league since 1983, agreed to a mutual parting of ways. 

A player advisory board will be named to offer suggestions about the new Wilson ball, which is expected to keep the same leather and specifications from the current model. 

"Wilson basketball engineers, product designers and player insights specialists will work with the NBPA advisory board to create the new game balls," Haynes wrote.

Wilson was the first producer of NBA game balls from the league's inaugural season in 1946 until the 1982-83 season. 

The 2021-22 campaign will be the NBA's 75th anniversary season. 

Wilson currently serves as a partner with the NCAA, providing official game balls for the NCAA tournament.

