Drew League Cancels 2020 Season Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The Drew League announced Wednesday it has canceled the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The summer basketball league has featured a combination of professional and amateur players competing in Los Angeles, dating back to its first season in 1973.

Some of the sport's biggest stars have competed in the event in recent years, including LeBron James, Kevin Durant and James Harden, among others.

