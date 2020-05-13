Drew League Cancels 2020 Season Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2020

LONG BEACH, CA - OCTOBER 09: Kevin Durant of the Goodman League warms up prior to the rematch game against the Drew League at Cal State Long Beach on October 9, 2011 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The Drew League announced Wednesday it has canceled the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The summer basketball league has featured a combination of professional and amateur players competing in Los Angeles, dating back to its first season in 1973.

Some of the sport's biggest stars have competed in the event in recent years, including LeBron James, Kevin Durant and James Harden, among others.

     

