Precious Achiuwa's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Heat Roster

The Miami Heat selected Memphis forward Precious Achiuwa with the No. 20 overall pick of the 2020 NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Precious Achiuwa

Position: PF/C



Height: 6'9"



Weight: 225



Pro Comparison: Nassir Little



Scouting Report: Precious Achiuwa's physical tools and motor consistently stood out at Memphis, where he made a case to NBA scouts by sprinting past opponents, crashing the glass and playmaking on defense. At 6'9", he's powerful and mobile with a live motor, which make the flashes of shooting and face-up scoring even more intriguing.

Here is a look at how he will fit in the current roster for his new team.

Heat Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Jimmy Butler, SG: $35.2M (2023)

Andre Iguodala, SF: $15M (2021)

Kelly Olynyk, C: $12.5M (2021)

Tyler Herro, SG: $3.7M (2023)

Bam Adebayo, C: $3M (2021)

KZ Okpala, SF: $1.4M (2022)

Duncan Robinson, PF: $1M (2021)

Kendrick Nunn, SG: $1M (2021)

Chris Silva, F: $1M (2022)

Precious Achiuwa, PF/C: Rookie scale contract (2024)

Free Agents

Goran Dragic, PG: UFA

Kelly Olynyk, C: Player option

Solomon Hill, SF: UFA

Meyers Leonard, C: UFA

Jae Crowder, SF: UFA

Udonis Haslem, PF: UFA

Derrick Jones, Jr., SF: UFA

Gabe Vincent, G: RFA

Kyle Alexander, F: RFA

Achiuwa was a key part of a highly touted 2020 recruiting class at Memphis, considered a 5-star recruit and the No. 15 overall player in the country, per 247Sports.

Though the Tigers floundered overall without James Wiseman, Achiuwa lived up to expectations with a team-high 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game on his way to being named the AAC Player of the Year. He also added 1.9 blocks and 1.1 steals per game, making him one of only 10 players in college basketball averaging one block, one steal and a double-double this season, per Sports Reference.

At 6'9", 225 pounds and with elite athleticism, the freshman was able to succeed in all phases of the game.

"I'd summarize my season as spectacular," Achiuwa said when declaring for the draft, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "I think I was able to show NBA teams my versatility on defense and that I am able to adjust to whatever role that is given to me and still find a way to be successful."

Achiuwa's defense has especially impressed; he finished second in college basketball in both defensive rating and defensive win shares. He can guard multiple positions, likely giving him a chance to see early action with the Heat.



If he can improve his efficiency on the offensive end, including his outside shot, Achiuwa can be a difference-maker with his new team.