57-Year-Old Evander Holyfield Posts Workout Video Amid Mike Tyson Buzz

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Evander Holyfield appears serious about his return to the ring after posting a training session video on social media:

This comes after the 57-year-old announced earlier this month he is ready to come back to boxing.

"The Champ is back!" Holyfield tweeted. "I'd like to announce that I will be making a comeback to the ring."

He has apparently been considering a bout against Mike Tyson, although he has another option on his mind.

"My manager, they've been talking and all that," Holyfield told TMZ Sports. "But the fact is that with me personally, I think for me to ask, the only person that I would actually really ask is Riddick Bowe."

The former world heavyweight champion beat Tyson in back-to-back fights in 1996-97, including an infamous incident where Tyson bit Holyfield's ear during a match.

Tyson, 53, has also been training hard looking for a return to the sport.