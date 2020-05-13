LeSean McCoy Regrets Spoiling 'Avengers: Endgame': 'Worst Decision of My Life'

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

It's been just over a year since LeSean McCoy spoiled the ending of Avengers: Endgame on Twitter, a moment that still haunts the six-time Pro Bowler.

On Wednesday's Good Morning Football, McCoy said spoiling the movie was the "worst decision of my life" (spoiler alert):



Here is what McCoy tweeted:

Yes, it's true that Tony Stark dies at the end of Avengers: Endgame. McCoy decided to let everyone know on April 26, 2019, the day the movie was released in theaters around the world.

The pushback against McCoy's decision to spoil the movie was massive, with one fan even starting a petition to get the Buffalo Bills to terminate his contract.

The Bills eventually did just that when they chose to release McCoy in August as part of the final roster cutdowns. He wound up getting the last laugh, though, by winning a Super Bowl as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.