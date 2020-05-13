Emmitt Smith Says Cowboys Can't Be 'Playing Chicken' with Dak Prescott Contract

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith said Tuesday he's "not even concerned" about the team's contract talks with quarterback Dak Prescott because he understands the business of the NFL.

Smith explained during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan Radio he's confident a long-term agreement with Prescott, who received the franchise tag in March, will eventually get done since the Cowboys know there's no room for "playing chicken" heading into the 2020 season:

"If you understand the business of leverage, when you have leverage then you try to set the rules. And the only way you fight leverage is you fight it by establishing your ground and I think at some point this stuff will subside and it's not that important right now. ... It's important to press people that need something to talk about because you don't have much to talk about because we don't have camps and minicamps and so forth. And now we're talking about pandemic left and right, 24-7, seven days a week, however you look at it.

"So you look for something to discuss, but as far as the players go, Dak is not worried whether or not he's going to get signed. I'm not even concerned. I believe he will get it done. And I believe the Cowboys will get it done because we don't have room to be playing games or playing chicken."

