Michael Jordan, LeBron James Top ESPN's Expert Vote for Top 74 NBA Players Ever

ESPN has added a new wrinkle to the great NBA debate about whether Michael Jordan or LeBron James is the best player of all-time.

In a new poll conducted by ESPN that ranked the top 74 players in NBA history, the network's expert panel voted Jordan over James based on a number of different factors that include total career value and peak performance.

Nick Friedell wrote this blurb about Jordan:

"The greatest player of all time. Jordan led the Bulls to six NBA championships, winning six Finals MVP awards and five regular-season MVP honors while becoming a global icon on and off the floor. Jordan's brilliance on both ends of the court defined a generation of basketball and set a new standard for players following in his footsteps. His game transcended the sport."

