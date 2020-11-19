    Cassius Stanley's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Pacers Roster

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Duke guard Cassius Stanley (2) dribbles against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    Gerry Broome/Associated Press

    Cassius Stanley was selected by the Indiana Pacers with the No. 54 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

       

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    PlayerCassius Stanley

    Position: SF

    Height: 6'6"

    Weight: 193

    Pro ComparisonDerrick Jones Jr.

    Scouting ReportCassius Stanley could be the draft's best athlete with his explosive vertical bounce. He may be able to carve out a career just using his athletic ability alone, but continuing to build on his shooting and defense will improve his chances.      

             

    Stanley, 21, had a solid season for the Blue Devils, registering 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from three.

    The Athletic's Sam Vecenie called him the "glue guy of all glue guys for Duke last season, taking on tough defensive assignments on the wing, playing with energy and making the little things happen," adding that he's also "a highlight reel waiting to happen due to his elite-level leaping ability. We're talking well over a 40-inch vertical leap."

    But Stanley is a project. Vecenie called him a "work in progress as a shooter due to mechanics that will need to be adjusted." He also said that teams wanted to see "more defensive playmaking from him, taking advantage of his tools to force turnovers."

    And he'll need to improve as a passer at the next level, as he projects to be a role player.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Still, adding a 6'6" wing in a league that covets them with major athleticism and defensive upside is always good value at No. 54 in the draft. Stanley won't step into Indianapolis and be a scoring threat, but if he can do the little things like he did at Duke, providing energy and grit, he'll carve out a role for himself quickly enough.

    Initially, however, he's likely looking at spot minutes off the bench as he polishes his game.

    Here's a look at Indiana's depth chart heading into the 2020-21 season:

        

    Pacers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Victor Oladipo, SG: $21.3M (2021)

    Malcolm Brogdon, PG: $21.3M (2023)

    Myles Turner, C: $20M (2023)

    Domantas Sabonis, C: $18.7M (2024)

    TJ Warren, SF: $11.8M (2022)

    Jeremy Lamb, SG: $10.5M (2022)

    Doug McDermott, SF: $7.3M (2021)

    TJ McConnell, PG: $3.5M (2021)

    Goga Bitadze, C: $2.9M (2023)

    Aaron Holiday, PG: $2.2M (2022)

    Edmond Sumner, PG: $2.1M (2022)

    Cassius Stanley, SF

       

    Free Agents

    Justin Holiday, SG: UFA

    JaKarr Sampson, SG: UFA

    Alize Johnson, PF: RFA

    Naz Mitrou-Long, PG: RFA

    Brian Bowen, SG: RFA

    Related

      NBA Undrafted FA Tracker ✍️

      There was a lot of talent undrafted. Here's where all the top players are signing ⬇️

      NBA Undrafted FA Tracker ✍️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Undrafted FA Tracker ✍️

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Free Agency Dates 📆

      Start date, schedule and more

      NBA Free Agency Dates 📆
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Free Agency Dates 📆

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Pacers Draft Cassius Stanley

      🚨 Duke wing goes No. 54 overall 📋 Pro player comp: Derrick Jones Jr. 📲 Like the pick? Give us your take in 3 words

      Pacers Draft Cassius Stanley
      Indiana Pacers logo
      Indiana Pacers

      Pacers Draft Cassius Stanley

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      76ers Trade for Seth Curry

      Mavs send Curry to 76ers for Josh Richardson and No. 36 overall (Woj)

      76ers Trade for Seth Curry
      NBA logo
      NBA

      76ers Trade for Seth Curry

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report