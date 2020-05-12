Giants News: Offense with Jason Garrett Will Be Similar to Cowboys' Last Season

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Nobody in the entire NFL finished with more yards during the 2019 regular season than the Dallas Cowboys, and the New York Giants will look to replicate that success with a similar system.

Giants head coach Joe Judge said the team's offense will primarily be based on Jason Garrett's system from Dallas, per Zack Rosenblatt of the Newark Star-Ledger. Garrett was the head coach of the Cowboys last year and is the offensive coordinator for the Giants heading into the 2020 campaign.

