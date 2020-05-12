Giants News: Offense with Jason Garrett Will Be Similar to Cowboys' Last Season

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2020

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett takes part in a news conference following an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas. A person with direct knowledge of the decision says New York is hiring Garrett to be the Giants offensive coordinator. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, because the team did not immediately announce the move. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Nobody in the entire NFL finished with more yards during the 2019 regular season than the Dallas Cowboys, and the New York Giants will look to replicate that success with a similar system. 

Giants head coach Joe Judge said the team's offense will primarily be based on Jason Garrett's system from Dallas, per Zack Rosenblatt of the Newark Star-Ledger. Garrett was the head coach of the Cowboys last year and is the offensive coordinator for the Giants heading into the 2020 campaign.

            

