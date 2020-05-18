Michael Jordan-Signed Suzuki GSX-R1000 Motorcycle Sells for $33K at Auction

Thibault Camus)/Associated Press

Snipes founder and CEO Sven Voth officially sold a Suzuki GSX-R1000 racing motorcycle previously owned and autographed by Michael Jordan for $33,000 after his Fanatics' All In Challenge auction ended on Monday night.

The motorcycle attracted 21 total bids, and the auction began with a $10,000 starting bid.

Voth accepted the All In Challenge on May 12:

"In 2006, for the reopening of our store in Hamburg, Michael Jordan paid us a visit," he explained. "It was an amazing day with thousands of fans around our store, celebrating our idol with us. He actually knew that I'm a racing enthusiast myself and gifted this bike of his racing team with his signature. This bike is priceless to me, but I decided that I can do a lot of good for people in need with this priceless bike."

Jordan became a Hall of Fame legend with the Chicago Bulls, winning six NBA championships and earning five league MVP awards among several other accolades.

The All In Challenge was launched on April 14 by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin with the intention to provide "food to those in need—kids, elderly and frontline heroes" during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The benefiting organizations are Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

So far, the viral initiative has raised more than $43 million.