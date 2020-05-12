Mississippi State's Mike Leach Surprises Elementary School Teachers on Zoom Call

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2020

New Mississippi State NCAA college football coach Mike Leach, speaks before reporters and school supporters, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Starkville, Miss., based university, after being officially introduced as the head coach. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach surprised Henderson Ward Stewart Elementary School teachers by hopping into their Zooom call during a faculty meeting. 

"I seriously think my jaw just dropped," music teacher Amber Sims told Tyler Horka of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger. "I was like, 'What? Oh my goodness. Mike Leach is on our Zoom call.'"

Leach was there in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week (May 4-8). One of the school's teachers is married to Ben Rodriguez, who works in the Mississippi State athletic department and arranged the Zoom cameo. The Bulldogs head coach said that teaching was "one of the most commendable professions that exists, if not the most commendable."

He also recounted memories of his childhood teachers.

"I have a number of teachers that I remember," he said. "I have one or two that I'd like to forget, but for the most part I had fantastic teachers, I had great teachers. Teachers were those that first gave me the confidence to do things when I wasn't sure I could do them." 

Leach, a former substitute and junior college teacher himself, was announced as the Bulldogs' new head coach on January 9 after spending eight seasons at the helm for Washington State.

Video Play Button

Related

    Miss. State's Mike Leach Surprises Teachers on Zoom Call

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Miss. State's Mike Leach Surprises Teachers on Zoom Call

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Bama AD Denies Changing Opener to TCU

    School responds to possibility of changing 2020 opener due to COVID-19: 'Our plan is to play USC'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Bama AD Denies Changing Opener to TCU

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Finebaum: Alabama Eyeing TCU for Backup Opener

    ESPN analyst says schools have been in contact should original Bama-USC game be banned due to COVID-19 concerns

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Finebaum: Alabama Eyeing TCU for Backup Opener

    247Sports
    via 247Sports

    CFB Players Who Will Put Up Ridiculous Stats

    Players set to dominate in the 2020 season 💪

    Mississippi State Football logo
    Mississippi State Football

    CFB Players Who Will Put Up Ridiculous Stats

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report