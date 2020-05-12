YouTuber Logan Thirtyacre Bid $800K to Win Tom Brady All In Challenge Auction

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 12, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady smiles while taking questions from reporters following an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

A YouTube sensation is behind the $800,000 winning bid for a Tom Brady experience auctioned off during the All In Challenge, according to TMZ.

Logan Thirtyacre, who goes by the alias SuperMarioLogan online, will receive a package that includes dinner or a workout with Brady following his debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, tickets to see him play as well as Brady's cleats and jersey.

On YouTube, Thirtyacre has built up more than eight million followers creating content based on the Super Mario games. 

He also happens to be an avid Tom Brady fan. Per TMZ, he was in the stands for the New England Patriots' 28-3 comeback over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. 

According to Social Blade, Thirtyacre makes an estimated $8.2 million per year through ad sales on his videos. 

The 25-year-old Florida native will get to stay in-state for his Brady experience and, more importantly, has helped aid COVID-19 pandemic relief with his winning bid.

Through Tuesday, the All-In Challenge has raised more than $40.5 million for Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America. 

