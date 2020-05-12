1999 USA Women's World Cup Team Tease Netflix Movie with Twitter Video

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2020

FILE - In this July 10, 1999, file photo, the United States' Brandi Chastain celebrates by taking off her jersey after kicking in the game-winning goal in a penalty shootout against China in the FIFA Women's World Cup Final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Social media is finding little to like about the likeness on a plaque honoring the retired soccer champion. The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in San Francisco unveiled the plaque on Monday, May 21, 2018. Chastain diplomatically said
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Several members of the United States Women's Team that won the 1999 World Cup teased a new movie about the squad coming to Netflix. 

According to Brian Welk of The Wrap, "Netflix scored the rights to Jere Longman's book, "The Girls of Summer: The U.S. Women's Soccer Team and How It Changed The World," in a competitive situation and has also nabbed the life rights of eight players from the team."

The 1999 World Cup was hosted in the United States and famously came down to the final of the United States vs. China. That went to penalty kicks, with Brandi Chastain converting the game-winning penalty. 

That moment increased the visibility of the women's game in the United States and was the second of the country's four women's titles. 

"Watching the USA team that summer made me forget I had no money and little more than a dream to feed me," said Netflix's vice president, Tendo Nagenda. "That team, that goal, and Brandi Chastain's unforgettable reaction—in which she ripped off her shirt and dropped to her knees in astonishment—made me believe I could do anything, and do it my way.'

