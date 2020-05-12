NBPA Reps Text Players 'Yes or No' Question About Desire to Resume 2020 Season

David Banks/Associated Press

The National Basketball Players Association is holding an informal survey with players about whether they want to continue the 2019-20 season.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, NBPA regional representatives texted players Tuesday with a "yes or no" question whether they want play to resume this year. The results are expected to remain confidential.

Wojnarowski added some teams received the question as part of a group text.

The NBA season has been on hiatus since it was first suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus. There have been no official plans for a return.

Teams were first allowed to reopen facilities last week for the first time in almost two months, although only the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers took advantage, per Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

The NBA draft lottery has also been postponed indefinitely amid COVID-19.

Commissioner Adam Silver said he plans to hold full seven-game playoff series if the season does resume but also told the NBPA that "no decisions may be made for another several weeks," according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press (via NBA.com).

The players are now getting their say about whether they even want to finish the season.

Of course, with fewer than 20 games remaining for each squad, the text survey might yield different results based on where their team sits in the standings.