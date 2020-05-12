Tua Tagovailoa Talks Plans to Donate to Charity After Signing Dolphins Contract

Tua Tagovailoa Talks Plans to Donate to Charity After Signing Dolphins ContractMay 12, 2020
Tua Tagovailoa has officially signed his contract with the Miami Dolphins, and the quarterback is already preparing to donate some of his money to charity:
Tua. T 🇦🇸 @Tua
Thank you to @MiamiDolphins for making this dream come true for me and my family. It's in my heart to give back to the communities that have raised me. Plans are underway to start charitable outreach efforts in Hawaii, Alabama and Miami. Stay tuned, stay safe. Go fins! Blessed! https://t.co/KGyvGr6xNX
The fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft signed a four-year deal worth $30.28 million and featuring a $19.6 million signing bonus, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Rapoport added that Tagovailoa accepted a front-loaded contract that will pay him $11.47 million by the end of May.
He also spent some money a car for his mother on Sunday:
It seems he will continue to spread the wealth by giving money to communities where he has spent time, including growing up in Hawaii and playing college football in Alabama.
Tagovailoa is also endearing himself to his new fans by setting up charities in Miami.
Adding in his high expectations on the field after throwing 76 touchdown passes for the Crimson Tide over the last two seasons, the young quarterback should quickly become a favorite among Dolphins faithful.
Fellow top-10 pick Isaiah Simmons is also already giving back to his new community, donating 60,000 meals to those in need in Arizona.
