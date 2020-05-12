Tua Tagovailoa Talks Plans to Donate to Charity After Signing Dolphins Contract

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 25: Tua Tagovailoa #QB17 of Alabama interviews during the first day of the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 25, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa has officially signed his contract with the Miami Dolphins, and the quarterback is already preparing to donate some of his money to charity:

The fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft signed a four-year deal worth $30.28 million and featuring a $19.6 million signing bonus, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport added that Tagovailoa accepted a front-loaded contract that will pay him $11.47 million by the end of May.

He also spent some money a car for his mother on Sunday:

It seems he will continue to spread the wealth by giving money to communities where he has spent time, including growing up in Hawaii and playing college football in Alabama.

Tagovailoa is also endearing himself to his new fans by setting up charities in Miami.

Adding in his high expectations on the field after throwing 76 touchdown passes for the Crimson Tide over the last two seasons, the young quarterback should quickly become a favorite among Dolphins faithful.

Fellow top-10 pick Isaiah Simmons is also already giving back to his new community, donating 60,000 meals to those in need in Arizona.

