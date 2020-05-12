Johnny Manziel Avoids Injury After Slipping in Cliff Diving Attempt on Video

Johnny Manziel Avoids Injury After Slipping in Cliff Diving Attempt on VideoMay 12, 2020
Wade Payne/Associated Press
If you're thinking about diving off of a cliff into a body of water, think again. Not even Heisman winners can pull it off without nearly suffering dire consequences.
Johnny Manziel posted a video of himself slipping and falling off a cliff into Lake Pleasant while seemingly attempting to do a backflip into the water. Manziel was uninjured in the fall, landing safely in the water, but this was a scary situation that could have gone a lot worse if he was unable to get a slight push off with his left foot:
The lesson: The adrenaline you get from looking cool and doing the backflip is probably not worth the risk.
Watkins’ ‘War Outside’ of NFL
Partying. Drinking. His family’s legal trouble. Sammy Watkins opens up about his experiences with depression ➡️