Johnny Manziel Avoids Injury After Slipping in Cliff Diving Attempt on Video

Wade Payne/Associated Press

If you're thinking about diving off of a cliff into a body of water, think again. Not even Heisman winners can pull it off without nearly suffering dire consequences.

Johnny Manziel posted a video of himself slipping and falling off a cliff into Lake Pleasant while seemingly attempting to do a backflip into the water. Manziel was uninjured in the fall, landing safely in the water, but this was a scary situation that could have gone a lot worse if he was unable to get a slight push off with his left foot:

The lesson: The adrenaline you get from looking cool and doing the backflip is probably not worth the risk.