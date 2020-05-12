Johnny Manziel Avoids Injury After Slipping in Cliff Diving Attempt on Video

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2020

Memphis Express quarterback Johnny Manziel is seen on the sideline during a Birmingham Iron at Memphis Express AAF football game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne/Associated Press

If you're thinking about diving off of a cliff into a body of water, think again. Not even Heisman winners can pull it off without nearly suffering dire consequences. 

Johnny Manziel posted a video of himself slipping and falling off a cliff into Lake Pleasant while seemingly attempting to do a backflip into the water. Manziel was uninjured in the fall, landing safely in the water, but this was a scary situation that could have gone a lot worse if he was unable to get a slight push off with his left foot:

The lesson: The adrenaline you get from looking cool and doing the backflip is probably not worth the risk.

Related

    Watkins’ ‘War Outside’ of NFL

    Partying. Drinking. His family’s legal trouble. Sammy Watkins opens up about his experiences with depression ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Watkins’ ‘War Outside’ of NFL

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report

    Glazer: Clowney Could Wait for Summer to Sign New Contract

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Glazer: Clowney Could Wait for Summer to Sign New Contract

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady Denies McDaniels Rumor

    TB12 clears the air in IG post about Pats OC running him out of New England: 'Brothers for life'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady Denies McDaniels Rumor

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Offensive ROY Candidates ✍️

    Five rookies with the best shot of winning in 2020

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ranking the Offensive ROY Candidates ✍️

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report