The One Flaw Each Young MLB Star Must Improve in 2020

John Raoux/Associated Press

Even the best young players in Major League Baseball aren't perfect.

Well, maybe two of them are. There's Cody Bellinger, who co-led the majors in WAR and won the National League MVP Award as a 23-year-old in 2019. There's also the 22-year-old Yordan Alvarez, who established himself as an elite hitter en route to winning the American League Rookie of the Year Award last season.

Otherwise, we thought we'd pinpoint some easily pinpointable flaws that 12 young stars will have to address if (or when) play resumes in 2020.

Apart from requiring that they be 24 or younger for the coming season, we basically cherry-picked the players for this list. And while all of them are being held back in some way or another, some of their flaws are more glaring than others.

Let's begin with three pitchers and then examine nine hitters.