Charles Barkley 18-Hole Golf Game Sells for $100K at All in Challenge Auction

Jonathan Devich/Getty Images

Charles Barkley's exploits on the golf course are legendary for all of the wrong reasons. Still, the opportunity to play 18 holes with the Hall of Famer would be difficult to pass up.

To help raise money for the coronavirus pandemic relief effort, the All In Challenge auctioned off a round of golf with Barkley at a course around Philadelphia. The listing noted he "is throwing in liquid refreshment, some of his premium cigars to smoke on the course and what is sure to be a dining experience for the ages."

The final bidding reached $100,000.



Of course, the golf itself is probably the least important part of this experience.

Any basketball fan would love to hear about Barkley's exploits during a 16-year NBA career that included 11 All-Star appearances, the 1993 MVP, and gold medals in the 1992 and 1996 Summer Olympics.

The 57-year-old is an excellent storyteller as well. Who knew that a seemingly innocent bracelet would have such an odd origin story?

The money generated from Wednesday's auction will be distributed to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.