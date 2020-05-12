Dwyane Wade: 'I Had Literal Tears' Watching Michael Jordan, Bulls Win 1996 Title

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The seventh and eighth episodes of The Last Dance aired on ESPN Sunday night. The 10-part documentary series sheds light on Jordan and the moving parts of the Bulls' dynasty in the 1990s while centering on the 1997-98 championship run.

Chicago defeated the Seattle SuperSonics 4-2 in 1996, and Game 6 fell on Father's Day. Jordan's father, James, had been murdered on July 23, 1993. "This is for Daddy," Jordan said after claiming his fourth championship but first without his dad.

The Bulls won three titles from 1991-93. The victory over Seattle capped off a 72-10 regular season and marked the beginning of their second three-peat.

The Last Dance will conclude with Episodes 9 and 10 on Sunday night beginning at 9 p.m. ET.