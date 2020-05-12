Dwyane Wade: 'I Had Literal Tears' Watching Michael Jordan, Bulls Win 1996 Title

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 12, 2020

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade observes a moment of silence during the National Anthem before the final NBA basketball game of his career, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, against the Brooklyn Nets in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

When Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls won the 1996 NBA Finals?

Dwyane Wade felt that:

The seventh and eighth episodes of The Last Dance aired on ESPN Sunday night. The 10-part documentary series sheds light on Jordan and the moving parts of the Bulls' dynasty in the 1990s while centering on the 1997-98 championship run.

Chicago defeated the Seattle SuperSonics 4-2 in 1996, and Game 6 fell on Father's Day. Jordan's father, James, had been murdered on July 23, 1993. "This is for Daddy," Jordan said after claiming his fourth championship but first without his dad.

The Bulls won three titles from 1991-93. The victory over Seattle capped off a 72-10 regular season and marked the beginning of their second three-peat.

The Last Dance will conclude with Episodes 9 and 10 on Sunday night beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Video Play Button

