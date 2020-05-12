Becky Lynch Pregnant, Randy Orton vs. Edge Part 2 and More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE Raw after Money in the Bank promised fans plenty of big announcements. The biggest certainly delivered, changing the landscape of the red brand.

Becky Lynch promised to make a huge statement on her career, and she did just that as she told the world she was pregnant.

And with The Man stepping down, Asuka turned her Money in the Bank briefcase into the Raw Women's Championship.

MVP also continued to grow his stable by trying to entice Bobby Lashley to leave Lana. He suggested The All Mighty could challenge for the WWE Championship with his help.

Seth Rollins was left broken after his loss to Drew McIntyre on Sunday and continued his transformation into a darker persona. He attacked Rey Mysterio and seemingly gouged at his eye with the steel steps.

It was a surprisingly impactful night with many twists and turns along the way. Everyone shined brighter with new opportunities.