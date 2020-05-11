WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 11

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 11May 12, 2020
On the heels of an unprecedented Money in the Bank pay-per-view, WWE Raw hit the USA Network airwaves with a broadcast featuring the returns of Edge and Randy Orton but highlighted by a major announcement from women's champion Becky Lynch.
The Man promised to confront women's Money in the Bank winner Asuka, but what earth-shattering announcement did she have for the WWE Universe as she continued her year-plus title reign?
How would The Rated-R Superstar and The Viper continue their heated rivalry, which many believed was over with Edge's victory at WrestleMania 36?
Find out the answer to those two pressing questions with this recap of the May 11 broadcast.
Asuka Is the Champ and The Man Is the Mom
Raw women's champion Becky Lynch kicked off the show melancholily, carrying the Money in the Bank briefcase as she made her way to the squared circle. She addressed the WWE Universe, telling the fans they supported her when no one else would and for that, they deserved to know that she had to go away for a while.
Asuka interrupted, none too pleased about Lynch carrying the briefcase she had captured just 24 hours earlier. The Man then revealed that the match The Empress won was for more than a title shot; it was for the championship itself.
An overjoyed Asuka celebrated with the title as an amused Lynch watched on. "You go be a champion because I'm going to go be a mother," she said, revealing her pregnancy. The longest-reigning Raw women's champion exited the arena as Asuka's celebration continued.
Grade
A
Analysis
This was about more than championships and storylines, it was about the top star in the industry revealing she is going to be a mother at the height of her career and popularity. It was short, it was sweet and it was in line with Lynch's on-screen persona while showing a realness about her that has long made her one of the most beloved figures in all of WWE.
Asuka winning the title is fitting given her victory at Money in the Bank and just how extraordinary she has been during this empty-arena era of WWE television.
That she has a plethora of heel contenders to do battle with, not the least of which being Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, makes her the perfect option to carry the title for the foreseeable future.
No Disqualification Match: Humberto Carrillo vs. Bobby Lashley
A week ago, Bobby Lashley let his emotions get the best of him, costing him a win in a Gauntlet Match against Humberto Carrillo via disqualification. Monday’s first in-ring action saw Lashley battle Carrillo in a No Disqualification Match.
Carrillo started quick, stunning Lashley ahead of the break. From there, though, The All-Mighty dominated the majority of the action. He smashed Carrillo spine-first into the ring post but the young competitor recovered and blasted his larger opponent with a steel chair.
Back inside, Lashley snatched a flying Carrillo out of the air and applied the Full Nelson for the submission victory.
Result
Lashley defeated Carrillo
Grade
B
Analysis
The rebuild of Lashley continued here with a win over a guy who, despite uneven booking of late, was a top contender to the United States Championship not all that long ago.
The All-Mighty has been hugely wasted over the last year or so, left to wallow in mediocrity and cringe-worthy storylines rather than excelling as the dominant ass-kicker he should be. Thanks to some solid booking and some momentum-building performances, he finally appears to be on his way back to the level of competition he should have been at since returning to the company in 2018.
If this continues, a WWE Championship program with Drew McIntyre should not be ruled out.
Akira Tozawa vs. Angel Garza
Back from the commercial break, the match between Angel Garza and Akira Tozawa was in-progress, moments after cameras caught a heated argument between Zelina Vega’s stable of Superstars.
A dominant, one-sided victory saw Garza pick up the win with the Wing Clipper before engaging his teammates Austin Theory and United States champion Andrade in another argument. Vega attempted to separate them until WWE champion Drew McIntyre interrupted.
The Scottish Psychopath wiped out Theory and Garza with Claymore Kicks before coming face-to-face with El Idolo. The commentary team questioned whether we would have a champion vs. champion match heading into the next timeout.
Result
Garza defeated Tozawa
Grade
C
Analysis
What does it say about Tozawa, who is 2-0 in the cruiserweight title tournament, and NXT as a brand when he is on Raw getting squashed in uncompetitive matches already in-progress?
That booking issue aside, this was as good a way as any to sell the idea of the unexpected and impromptu. McIntyre has the previous history with Andrade and Vega’s crew so it makes sense they would write the latest chapter in their story.
Even if the US champion could do without another high-profile televised loss.
Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade
Fresh off a title defense against Seth Rollins in which his shoulder was the frequent target of The Monday Night Messiah’s attack, McIntyre again found himself nursing the injury as Andrade focused his attack on it.
El Idolo worked on the joint, looking to force a submission out of The Scottish Psychopath but the resilient champion refused to quit and kept on fighting.
McIntyre fended off the challenge of his opponent and dropped him with the Claymore Kick to earn yet another victory over his familiar foe.
After the match, McIntyre vaguely referenced the “Brand to Brand Challenge” and revealed that he would battle King Corbin on next week’s show, promising to rip his head off.
Result
McIntyre defeated Andrade
Grade
B+
Analysis
Even a shorter match between McIntyre and Andrade is a damn good time.
The psychology was smart as Andrade not only capitalized on the work Rollins put in the night before, but also revisited the torn biceps injury he inflicted on McIntyre during their NXT days. A cerebral performer whose in-ring work gets better with every week, the US champion really should be consistently hanging around the top of the card rather than being the WWE champion’s television program.
McIntyre nonchalantly referencing the inter-brand challenge when it has yet to be explained in any meaningful manner was a curious decision, but a hoss battle with Corbin sounds like a hell of a lot of fun.