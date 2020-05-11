WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 11

1 of 4

Credit: WWE

Raw women's champion Becky Lynch kicked off the show melancholily, carrying the Money in the Bank briefcase as she made her way to the squared circle. She addressed the WWE Universe, telling the fans they supported her when no one else would and for that, they deserved to know that she had to go away for a while.

Asuka interrupted, none too pleased about Lynch carrying the briefcase she had captured just 24 hours earlier. The Man then revealed that the match The Empress won was for more than a title shot; it was for the championship itself.

An overjoyed Asuka celebrated with the title as an amused Lynch watched on. "You go be a champion because I'm going to go be a mother," she said, revealing her pregnancy. The longest-reigning Raw women's champion exited the arena as Asuka's celebration continued.

Grade

A

Analysis

This was about more than championships and storylines, it was about the top star in the industry revealing she is going to be a mother at the height of her career and popularity. It was short, it was sweet and it was in line with Lynch's on-screen persona while showing a realness about her that has long made her one of the most beloved figures in all of WWE.

Asuka winning the title is fitting given her victory at Money in the Bank and just how extraordinary she has been during this empty-arena era of WWE television.

That she has a plethora of heel contenders to do battle with, not the least of which being Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, makes her the perfect option to carry the title for the foreseeable future.