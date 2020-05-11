David Falk: Michael Jordan's Nike Contract the Best, Worst Deal I've Ever Made

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 11, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2019 file photo, Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA All-Star basketball game during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C. The Supreme Court said Monday it won’t step in to referee a copyright dispute between Nike and a photographer who took a well-known image of basketball great Michael Jordan. That means lower court rulings for the athletic apparel maker will stand. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

On Sunday, May 3, the fifth episode of The Last Dance delved into how Michael Jordan landed with Nike in 1984. 

David Falk, Jordan's agent, joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd Monday to further discuss the inner-workings of Jordan's $250,000 rookie endorsement deal with Nike that included a condition that His Airness would have his own signature shoe:

"The irony of the Air Jordan deal, it's probably the best deal I've ever made and it's probably the worst deal I've ever made because no one had a clue—including Nike—that you could sell $100 million worth of shoes for a rookie in his first year."

The Air Jordan 1 was released to the public in 1985. Falk disclosed during Episode 5 that Nike's expectation was to sell $3 million in Air Jordan sales by the end of the deal's fourth year, and those were far exceeded by a $126 million sum in one year's time.

Jordan initially had his heart set on signing with Adidas. But, as The Last Dance showed, his mother, Deloris Jordan, urged him to at least meet with Nike and hear what the brand had to say.

"My mother said, 'You're going to go listen. You may not like it, but you're gonna go listen," Jordan revealed in Episode 5 (h/t Robby Kalland of Dime). "And she made me get on that plane and go listen. I go into that meeting, not wanting to be there. Nike made this big pitch, and my father said, 'You have to be a fool not to take this deal. It's a great deal.'"

Video Play Button

There have been over 30 Air Jordan silhouettes released since then, making it the most iconic sneaker in history.

Jordan's worth has ballooned to $2.1 billion, per Forbes, in large part because of his partnership with Nike. 

Related

    Fantasy League Lottery Results 🔮

    @Jonwass details the draft assets for every NBA team ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Fantasy League Lottery Results 🔮

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Every Team's Top Trade Chips

    B/R gives you the top assets for every team for our Fantasy League

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking Every Team's Top Trade Chips

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Considers Virtual Combine

    League has sent teams ballots to vote on prospects for postponed Draft Combine, considering virtual version

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Considers Virtual Combine

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Takeaways from Bulls Doc ✍

    @AndrewDBailey picks the best nuggets from 'The Last Dance' Episodes 7 and 8

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top Takeaways from Bulls Doc ✍

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report