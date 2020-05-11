Conor McGregor Rips Khabib, Calls Him an 'Absolute Embarrassment' on Twitter

John Locher/Associated Press

Conor McGregor has chimed in after Justin Gaethje claimed the interim lightweight belt with a fifth-round TKO of Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on Saturday night.

McGregor's target? Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is believed to be the next likely opponent for Gaethje and who tweeted "no comment" after the result:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.