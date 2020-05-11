Conor McGregor Rips Khabib, Calls Him an 'Absolute Embarrassment' on Twitter

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov, top, applies a rear naked choke hold to Conor McGregor during a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Nurmagomedov won the fight by submission during the fourth round to retain the title. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

Conor McGregor has chimed in after Justin Gaethje claimed the interim lightweight belt with a fifth-round TKO of Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on Saturday night.

McGregor's target? Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is believed to be the next likely opponent for Gaethje and who tweeted "no comment" after the result:

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Khabib Tweets to Tony Ferguson After UFC 249

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Khabib Tweets to Tony Ferguson After UFC 249

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest UFC News Roundup

    Biggest things to come out of UFC 249 🤜

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Latest UFC News Roundup

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    Tony Ferguson Suffered Orbital Injury in UFC 249 Loss to Justin Gaethje

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Tony Ferguson Suffered Orbital Injury in UFC 249 Loss to Justin Gaethje

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    UFC 249 Performance Bonus Payouts Revealed 💰

    MMA logo
    MMA

    UFC 249 Performance Bonus Payouts Revealed 💰

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report