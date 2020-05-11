Jayson Tatum Discusses If He'd Have Joined G League over Playing for Duke

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum admitted the prospect of signing a $500,000 contract to join the NBA G League might have been enough to lure him away from Duke prior to entering the NBA.

During an appearance on Showtime's All The Smoke, Tatum said he would've made the same decision with the benefit of hindsight, but at the time he was leaving high school, the G League would've been tempting:

"It's tough because knowing what I know now, I think I still might have went to Duke. But if you just rewind four years and I'm 18 coming out of high school from St. Louis and there's $500,000, I'm going right to the G League, for sure. ... They need to change in college. I think you should be able to make money off your likeness."

         

