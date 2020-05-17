Each MLB Team's Greatest Individual Offensive Season of the 21st Century

0 of 30

Associated Press

The last 20 seasons of Major League Baseball have been marked by too many dominant offensive seasons to count.

So, we settled for highlighting the absolute best of the best since 2000 for all 30 teams.

For this, we went looking for record-setting numbers and figures that generally hold up for era-adjusted stats such as OPS+. In most cases, the choices were obvious. In others, we had to use our judgment for which was the most impressive season out of multiple options.

Another important note is that we only considered regular-season performances.

We'll go one by one, proceeding in alphabetical order by city.