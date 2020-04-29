10 Injury-Plagued MLB Stars Who Could Have Been Hall of Famers

0 of 10

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

To make it to the Baseball Hall of Fame, a player must have extraordinary talent and lasting durability.

Unfortunately, too many players over the years have had the former but not the latter.

We've picked out 10 who we believe could have made it to Cooperstown if they hadn't been felled by fluke injuries or premature breakdowns. These guys didn't just have talent worthy of induction. Early on, they were legitimately on their way there.

Settling on this approach required disregarding one-hit wonders (e.g. Mark Fidrych and Mark Prior), guys whose bad habits facilitated their downfalls (e.g. Darryl Strawberry and Dwight Gooden) and many players whose breakdowns happened on a more or less normal timeline (e.g. Jim Fregosi, Brandon Webb and Johan Santana).

As for the guys who did make the cut, we'll proceed in chronological order.