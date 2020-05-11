Seth Rollins' New Theme Song; Aleister Reacts to MITB Spot; WWE Backlash Date

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Seth Rollins Debuts New Song at Money in the Bank

It wasn't a perfect night for Seth Rollins, who lost his chance to regain the WWE Championship. The title match featured a back-and-forth battle against Drew McIntyre, who was able to retain the belt after an exciting bout.

Rollins was still able to turn heads Sunday night with new entrance music:

The theme played on his role as the "Monday Night Messiah."

As Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc. noted, Rollins had used the "Second Coming" song as his entrance music since 2014.

Even with the loss, the superstar could keep the new theme going.

Aleister Black Returns from the Dead?

Otis came away with the briefcase at the end of the Money in the Bank ladder match, but King Corbin provided arguably the most memorable moment of the men's battle.

Corbin appeared to throw both Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black off the roof of the Titan Towers.

Black's first response afterwards was this tweet of a ghost:

It's unlikely we've seen the last of the Dutch star.

WWE Backlash Set for June

While WWE has continued amid the coronavirus, the 2020 schedule has been in flux. The good news for fans is the next pay-per-view has been announced.

According to Middleton, WWE Backlash will be held June 14 on the WWE Network.

The organization remains open to holding the event at a new location, but nationwide restrictions could force it to be another event without fans at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Money in the Bank was initially scheduled to be held in Baltimore but it was moved to Orlando, with some matches filmed in Stamford, Connecticut.

WWE Extreme Rules is currently scheduled for July 19 at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., which would be the next PPV after Backlash if no changes are made.

Meanwhile, the upcoming event represents the return of Backlash after a one-year absence. The 2018 version saw AJ Styles defend his WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in a bout that ended in a draw.